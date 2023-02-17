Just like last season, this year too theAlpine presented his own A523 with two different liveries: while for most of the championship’s commitments the French team will resort to using a predominantly blue single-seater, similar to the design adopted in 2022, in the first three weekends of the season Gasly and Ocon will instead be on track at steering wheel of a car rose. A tone that will still remain alive in the team even with the continuation of the world championship, albeit ideally. In fact, during the car presentation ceremony, Alpine announced the entry of the German driver Sophia Flörschthe only woman included in the nine total members of the Enstone house youth team together with the Briton Abbi Pulling.

The 22-year-old, who is also part of the program RacHer conceived by Alpine (a project that aims to increase gender diversity in the world of motorsport), will participate this year in the championship of Formula 3a category in which she had already competed in other races in 2020. Fully recovered after a terrible accident suffered at the 2018 Macau Grand Prix, Flörsch also boasts experience in the DTM and the European Le Mans Series, as well as a participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class: “Joining the Alpine Academy is an honor and an important opportunity for my career – declared the pilot – I have big ambitions and I am sure that applying Alpine’s knowledge and experience will only help me grow. I can’t wait to start this new chapter and to represent the Alpine brand on the world stage”.

The team principal welcomed the German into the team Otmar Szafnauerwho commented on the arrival of the woman who will take to the track in Bahrain on March 5 at the wheel of the PHM Racing by Charouz for the first round of F3: “She’s a prop for our Academy, just like Abbi Pulling – has explained – we will help you with any technology and you can do tasks in our simulator with a fair number of engineers who will work with you. You will compete against other drivers in a very competitive and not easy formula like F3, so we will support you to achieve your goals ”. Together with her, Alpine will have two other members who will participate in F3 as Nikola Tsolov and, above all, the Italian Gabriele Minì. Conversely, the F1 team’s third driver will be Australian Jack Doohan, who will take over from Oscar Piastri.