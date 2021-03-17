Fire friend. The internal tensions in the Frente de Todos are also motorized by the official social organizations. Such as Clarín anticipated, the Classist and Combative Current (CCC), one of the main movements that make up the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP) -which holds representation in the Executive and Congress- will lead from this Wednesday at noon mobilizations throughout the country to claim the government the approval of a bill that was paralyzed in Congress and rejecting negotiation with the International Monetary Fund. They also demand that the vaccination of the entire population, the immediate payment of the wealth tax and free parity taxes. The epicenter will be the obelisk.

After the massive mobilizations of the leftist groups, in mid-February and early March that paralyzed the center of the Capital, it is the turn of the official organizations. At least from the CCC, led by the national deputy Juan Carlos Alderete.

The piquetero of the CCC and national deputy of the Frente de Todos, Juan Carlos Alderete, together with President Alberto Fernández.

The organization founded in 1994 – one of the vertices of the San Cayetano triumvirate, which completes the Evita Movement and Standing Neighborhoods– specifically claims for the draft law Land, Roof and Work, who entered the Deputies six months ago but was never treated. The text of that law – with the name of a papal encyclical (Francisco received Alderete in 2016) – proposes 375,000 “housing solutions” within the 4,400 settlements that exist in the country and that the Executive intends to urbanize. According to CCC calculations, the law could generate 3 million jobs direct and indirect.

The problem, of course, is the projected budget (half a year ago) for the $ 420 billion just when the Minister of Economy Martin Guzman try to reduce spending in pursuit of an agreement with the IMF. That is also why one of the slogans of the mobilization this Tuesday is precisely against the agreement with the multilateral credit organization that the Executive explores.

The project had the endorsement of the social policy referents of the ruling party. The presentation of the law, last September, was attended, among others, by the Minister of Social Development Daniel Arroyo placeholder image, his Buenos Aires pair, Andres Larroque; Persian Emilio (Secretary of Social Economy and leader of the Avoid Movement); the secretary general of the UTEP (ex-CTEP), Esteban “Gringo” Castro; Y Fernanda Miño, in charge of the villa urbanization program and a benchmark for Juan Grabois in government. However, it was never debated in the lower house. It is not for now a priority of Alberto Fernandez. The President also did not mention it in his speech before the Legislative Assembly. Arroyo, however, does not lose hope. “Can be implemented in stages”, Is excited in privacy.

The UTEP accompanies the claim of one of its majority partners, the CCC, but in its own way. There will be delegations and columns, but the Evita and Walking Neighborhoods will not demonstrate their massive convening power, capable of bringing together more than 100,000 people, as was proven during the mandate of Mauricio Macri.

Reasons for this differentiation abound. One is the way of doing politics and the positions of responsibility that these organizations occupy in the Executive. Another, too, is the place that won the UTEP during Fernández’s tenure: for the first time he is part of the Salary Council that defines the living and mobile minimum wage (one of the reasons why the CCC will also protest). In addition, he landed on the Economic and social Council. Also, with the endorsement of the General Secretary of the CGT Hector Daer -Personal friend of the President- the plan is advancing for him to join the labor union, which until recently saw it as a threat. “The conditions are in place for it to take place,” said a leader participating in the talks.

Nevertheless, there will be UTEP referents at the Obelisk. Among them, the union secretary of Evita, Gildo Onorato. It makes sense: the deputies who are part of the social organizations signed the law, including Leonardo Grosso and Ayelén Espósito (Evita), Federico Faggioli (Patria Grande) and Cacho Bárbaro (Agrarian Front).

Paradoxically, Alderete is in doubt due to a very strong flu condition. “We are going to mobilize on March 17 because of announcements that are very late, such as the draft bill on Land, Roof and Work and because the debt is with the people, not with the IMF. Huge needs remain. We are going to mobilize to the obelisk with a delegation of the Cayetians and the CCC is going to mobilize throughout the country ”, the official deputy had told this newspaper.

Background, balance and conflict

Alberto Fernández, with Esteban “Gringo” Castro, general secretary of the UTEP, with the President in his office.

On Tuesday of last week there was a precedent. Minority groups demonstrated in front of the Ministry of Social Development with an eloquent slogan: “Everyone’s Front belongs to Everyone “. However, its weight within the government army does not compare with the power of “the Cayetans.”

The CCC has already marked tough positions against the main actors of the Frente de Todos. After the violent eviction of the Province ordered by the Justice in Guernica, they mobilized to protest before the Buenos Aires government, in La Plata.

The scenario will be balanced in part, because in the morning the Buenos Aires section of the UTEP mobilizes in Plaza Miserere in a caravan for the “right to work”, one year after the death of Beatriz Mechato Flores, a street socks vendor, in the middle of a violent operation by the City police. The recipient of this claim will be mainly the head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Finally, the Frente de Lucha Piquetero, which brings together opposition leftist organizations, will mobilize on Thursday. They had originally hoped to march alongside the CCC. The week, referents from the Piquetero Front met with Arroyo to ask for the vaccination of soup kitchen workers -initiative that the minister accompanies- and they will return to mobilize this time to Plaza de Mayo. This time, in the heat of inflation, in the menu of claims stand out increases in AUH, plans and the living and mobile minimum wage.

PDL