Singer has built a lot of very handsome restomods based on the Porsche 911, but with this Turbo Study the American manufacturer has outdone itself again. And that is a statement that counts, because the Singer All-Terrain Study (ATS) and the Dynamic Lightweight Study (DLS) are already finger-licking good.

The Singer Turbo Study is a contemporary take on the original 1975 Porsche 930 Turbo, one of the most iconic models in the vast 911 family. Attention: this is not an existing model on which the Americans have poured a modern sauce, but a restomod that combines all kinds of components from different 911 models in a wonderful way. Except for the basic structure of the doors, every part was adapted.

Time for Turbo

For example, Singer puts the Turbo Study on the chassis of a Porsche 911 of the somewhat younger 964 generation. The classic body panels are made of carbon fiber and are combined with more modern design touches. The huge rear spoiler from which you could recognize a Porsche 911 Turbo at the time was redesigned by Singer. Note also the clever cooling slots in the wide buttocks, which should help keep the first turbo engine in a Singer creation at operating temperature.

At the back of the Turbo Study hangs the 3.8 liter power source designed by Mezger, a boxer engine that gets the two Borg Warner turbos that Porsche uses for the 992 generation of the Porsche 911. The six-cylinder engine develops a peak power of about 450 hp and the maximum torque is about 500 Nm. Although Singer boss Rob Dickinson says that customers can also order extra power. If desired, they can even install an old-fashioned turbo hole in the engine management.

The Singer Turbo Study is only offered with a six-speed manual transmission, but you do have the choice between rear and four-wheel drive. The 4×4 system is that of the 993 generation of the Porsche 911.

Gran Turismo

The Singer Turbo Study is intended as a blazing-fast, yet comfortable GT for road use. You can therefore count on the necessary support from the power-assisted steering system and from electronic driving aids such as traction and stability control.

The interior of the Singer Turbo Study comes with a lot of comfort gadgets, from the electrically adjustable and heated seats to the induction charger for modern smartphones. The leather-wrapped interior gets inlays made of wood and cork, for the folding rear seat Singer provides a custom-made bag set. Also note the wonderful instrumentation with five round counters, with obligatory turbo boost meter on the tachometer.

If you prefer a lighter Singer Turbo Study, you can opt for a stripped cockpit with carbon bucket seats. That shaves another 100 kilos from the supercar weighing only 1,270 kilograms.

Edition and price tag

Singer spent two years developing the Turbo Study, with the aim of building the most beautiful Porsche 930 Turbo ever. The Americans say they have already sold 70 units, of which the Wolf Blue sprayed one in the photos is the very first. Unlike the DLS, Singer does not build the Turbo Study in a limited edition.

Production will start in 2022. If you want to have a Singer Turbo Study yourself, you will have to set aside about 750,000 US dollars (about 655,500 euros at the current exchange rate).