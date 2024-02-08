Not just new shores

Formula 1 continues to expand into new territories, broadening the horizons of the world championship calendar, but it seeks to don't forget your roots. Thus, after the entry in recent years of 'exotic' tracks such as Jeddah, Lusail, Miami and Las Vegas and the announcement of a new street circuit that will be built in Madrid for 2026, here is the welcome confirmation of one of the historic tracks for excellence: Silverstone.

Lt. BLACKBERRIES. YEARS. We're delighted to announce Silverstone will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2034! 🇬🇧 — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) February 8, 2024

Ten-year renewal

Through an announcement published on its official social channels, the historic British track has indeed certified its presence in the F1 calendar until at least 2034 and therefore for another entire decade. The news was revealed in preview by two exceptional 'testimonials': George Russell And Lando Norris. The two drivers represent the present and future of English motorsport, together obviously with veteran Lewis Hamilton.

Historic circuit

The Silverstone track hosted the 1950 first historic F1 race ever, won by Giuseppe Farina on Alfa Romeo, and since then it has been the site of 58 races valid for the championship. This makes the English track the third most used system ever in F1, after Monza and Monaco. In 2020, the year of Covid, the track was even home to two consecutive races, with the second taking the evocative name of the 70th anniversary GP.