Not only Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz: the Ferrari is ready to play its championship chances even with the reserve drivers who will have to give experience and development skills to the simulator at the same time.

A reserve driver will be present in each race of the 2023 World Championship, a role in which Antonio will alternate Giovinazzi and Robert Schwartzman. To make the most of the potential of the new simulator active since last year, the two will work alongside the duo made up of Antonio Fire and David Rigon. Ferrari itself communicated it a few minutes ago.

To make sure the riders don’t lose touch with the track and racing atmosphere, each of the four will also be involved in a racing program this season. Giovinazzi and Fuoco will both be involved in the WEC at the wheel of the 499P – Hypercar number 50 for Fuoco and number 51 for Giovinazzi – while Shwartzman and Rigon will compete in the new 296 GT3. The Israeli will be among the protagonists of the SRO GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup championship, while the Italian from Vicenza will compete in the SRO series, in the WEC and in the four rounds of the Endurance Cup of the IMSA championship.