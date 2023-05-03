Despite the fact that it has been in theaters for almost a month now, the film by Super Mario Bros. has enough to talk about, since there have been controversies such as the broadcast of the tape on television of Argentina and the rise of it to Twitter. However, that has not ended there, it is that a new short related to this product may have been leaked.

in the profile of LinkedIn of Christophe Deliseof Illumination Studios It has been revealed that this person is working on two animated shorts, one of which is related to My favorite villain and another that can be interpreted as Mariosince emphasis is placed on the phrases of Game Overwhich could lead us to a mini post-movie story.

Leaving this right here while I go to the bathroomhttps://t.co/nLZw5b1vhK https://t.co/QJ8R0kPqFr pic.twitter.com/2djJWflXf8 — D001 (@dfffaz) May 2, 2023

Two new Illumination shorts have been leaked on Linkedin by Christophe Delise, one is called “Vector” (which HAS to be related to the villain from Despicable Me), the second is called “Game Over and Over” which is probably the short Untitled from Mario Bros.

For now there is no confirmation from Nintendo either Universal Pictures, but it could be part of the extra material that will be included in the Blu Ray. We’ll see in a few months if all this comes true.

Remember that the movie Mario It is still available in theaters.

