After months and months of speculation, the end came that few Real Madrid fans wanted. Sergio Ramos, captain of the club, will leave for free.
The merengue team announced through their social networks that on Thursday, June 17, they would hold a press conference to say goodbye to the now legendary footballer of the club. Therefore, it was confirmed that the defender will be able to play for another team, or retire, for the following season.
Ramos came to Real Madrid at the age of 18 from Sevilla and playing as a right-back. He adapted to the position of center-back and thus became a white legend, as he won absolutely everything with the team and with the Spanish team.
Now, there is speculation about its future. It is said that the closest team to signing him is Paris Saint-Germain, but it is unknown if there are real negotiations.
Ramos played more than 460 games for Real Madrid. He scored 72 goals and above all, he was a fundamental piece in the four Champions League he raised.
