Saturday, June 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Official: Sergio Busquets will accompany Messi at Inter Miami

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Official: Sergio Busquets will accompany Messi at Inter Miami

Close


Close

Sergio Busquets

Busquets will play with Messi.

Busquets will play with Messi.

The club confirmed the contracting of the steering wheel on its social networks.

Inter Miami, which plans for its star Lionel Messi debuted with the team on July 21, he is in the task of putting together a great team to surround the Argentine, and plans to hire up to five new players to add to the Argentine ’10’.

See also  Chile plays its future against an Argentina without Messi

(You may be interested in: Nacional vs. Millos: this is how Gamero found out about Autuori’s plan and counteracted it)

Messi and Busquets, together

Ronald Koeman, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Busquets, in Barcelona training.

In this idea, the American team confirmed this Friday a signing that had been playing, the one behind the wheel Sergio Busquetsformer Barcelona player, Messi’s teammate and friend, and who will join this ambitious project.

Miami made the announcement with a trill in which he shared testimonials from soccer figures talking about Busquets and highlighting his ability.

The captain of the Argentine team, world champion in Qatar-2022, confirmed on June 7 that he will sign for the team of the Major League Soccer (MLS), after closing a two-year cycle at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Photo:

AFP, Inter Miami Twitter

Messi would close a contract with Inter for two and a half years for a payment of up to 60 million dollars a year, according to the Herald report, in which he cited a source close to the negotiations.

See also  Lionel Messi would already have a new coach at Inter Miami, and he is an old acquaintance

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Official #Sergio #Busquets #accompany #Messi #Inter #Miami

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How the couple should prepare physically for a pregnancy

How the couple should prepare physically for a pregnancy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result