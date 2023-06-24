Official: Sergio Busquets will accompany Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami, which plans for its star Lionel Messi debuted with the team on July 21, he is in the task of putting together a great team to surround the Argentine, and plans to hire up to five new players to add to the Argentine ’10’.

Messi and Busquets, together

Ronald Koeman, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Busquets, in Barcelona training.

In this idea, the American team confirmed this Friday a signing that had been playing, the one behind the wheel Sergio Busquetsformer Barcelona player, Messi’s teammate and friend, and who will join this ambitious project.

Miami made the announcement with a trill in which he shared testimonials from soccer figures talking about Busquets and highlighting his ability.

The captain of the Argentine team, world champion in Qatar-2022, confirmed on June 7 that he will sign for the team of the Major League Soccer (MLS), after closing a two-year cycle at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Messi would close a contract with Inter for two and a half years for a payment of up to 60 million dollars a year, according to the Herald report, in which he cited a source close to the negotiations.

