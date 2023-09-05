Official! Selection of Spain chooses Montse Tomé as the replacement of Jorge Vilda

The Spain women’s team is going through one of the greatest turbulences in recent years, after the scandal of Luis Rubiales – president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) – who kissed the player Jennifer Hermoso at the World Cup award ceremony.

(We tell you: Jorge Vilda, dismissed as Spain women’s coach).

Spain replaces Jorge Vilda with Montse Tomé



One of those splashed by the scandal was the former technician of the ‘Red’, Jorge Vilda, who signed his letter of resignation from the Spanish bench this Tuesday, September 5.

After the surprising departure of the Spanish coach, the RFEF moved quickly and in a few minutes made the arrival of Montse Tomé official to the technical direction of the Spanish women’s team.

