From Fear in Poland to Return to Latvia

The long period that began on the eve of the Rally Poland ends positively for Sébastien Ogier and his co-driver Vincent LandaisThe two, engaged in the usual reconnaissance before the start of the seventh seasonal test, were involved in a car accident with another car that had forced them not to participate in the Polish rally. Hospitalized, both had fortunately not suffered serious injuries, but in their place had taken over Kalle Rovanperä, an immediate winner despite his part-time participation in the world championship.

Therefore, it was not a serious accident for Landais and Ogier, who were both declared ‘fit’ for the next Rally Latviafor the first time in the WRC world championship and scheduled from 18 to 21 July. Their presence was confirmed directly by the Frenchman, present at the Festival of Speed ​​in Goodwood: “It was a real shame what happened during our preparations in Poland. – he explained to the media – Now, After some rest and the help of my medical team, I was able to recover quite quickly. and I’m really looking forward to getting back in a car from the rally in Latvia. The challenge of a new rally is generally something I enjoy and that’s one of the reasons we added this event to our programme. The aim for us will be to quickly get a feel for the high-speed roads after missing Poland, but I’m always keen for a new challenge and let’s see what we can do.”

Toyota in full force

With Ogier’s recovery, Toyota will also field a good number of drivers four cars in Latvia: in addition to the Frenchman and full-time drivers Evans and Katsuta, the Japanese manufacturer will also include reigning champion Rovanperä in its line-up.