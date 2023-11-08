Sebastián Villa has not had his best football year since a court ruling against him that found him guilty for the case of assault on his ex-partner Daniela Cortesthe midfielder did not play with Boca Juniors again and formed a strong fight with the directives.

It may be of interest to you: This is how the League turned out: results, positions and classification for home runs

Besides, The Colombian has a complaint against him for the crime of sexual abuse with carnal access after a lawsuit from a young woman in Argentina. Since the ruling against him, Villa and his representative desperately sought a way out of Boca Juniors, but the Xeneize club did not allow him such an easy maneuver and he had to continue reporting to training despite not playing official matches.

Sebastián Villa in action in the classic.

However, this Wednesday The departure of Sebastián Villa from Boca Juniors was made official, after being announced as a new player of the FC Beroe Stara Zagora of the first division of Bulgarian football.

According to the information arriving from Argentina, Villa ended his relationship with Boca Juniors unilaterally and will travel to Europe in the coming days to join his new club as a free player.

Also: Will Luis Díaz be sanctioned for his goal celebration? English Federation makes decision

The signing of the 27-year-old player could start an avalanche of legal claims by Boca Juniors and Deportes Tolima, who would complain to Fifa in this case.

Photo: Alejandro Pagni. AFP

The Buenos Aires club considers that Sebastián Villa I was not a free player, since he had a current contract with the club. In addition, the Ibagué team “He will take legal action after losing his assets to the footballer,” journalist Pipe Sierra revealed on his X account.

Read here: Alert in the Colombian National Team: James Rodríguez got sick and is out in Sao Paulo

Although the problems for Villa could be compiled because His judicial situation in Argentina is not completely resolved and if guilty he could be sent to jail without the option of bail.

🚨 The #Beroe, a Bulgarian first division team, officially announces the arrival of Sebastián Villa (27). The Colombian will sign free so #BocaJuniors will complain to FIFA 🇧🇬 👀 Likewise, #Tolima will take legal action upon losing his assets to the player pic.twitter.com/0fL1u1jmHo — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) November 8, 2023

Villa’s new team, Beroe Stara, is in eighth position with 21 points, 14 behind the leader CSKA Sofia, although so far, it is qualifying for next season’s Conference League.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO