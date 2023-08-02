Wednesday, August 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Official: schedules of the first two dates of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Official: schedules of the first two dates of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup

Close


Close

Colombia Chile

Colombia-Chile for World Cup qualifying.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo

Colombia-Chile for World Cup qualifying.

Colombia will begin the road to the World Cup against Venezuela, in Barranquilla.

The Conmebol announced this Wednesday the schedules of the first two dates of the South American qualifier for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

See also  Weather On Tuesday morning, there was snowfall in Helsinki, with special schedules on trains and trams

As it had been leaked for several weeks, Colombia’s first game in the qualifiers will be on September 7, when it hosts Venezuela at 6 pm, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.

Venezuela vs. Colombia. In action, James Rodríguez (10).

The second match of the National Team led by Néstor Lorenzo will be on September 12, when they visit Chile in Santiago (7:30 p.m. in Colombia).

Colombia-Chile for World Cup qualifying.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo

The first six teams in the table will qualify for the World Cup, while the seventh will go to a play-off.

Schedules of the first two dates of the tie

First date

September 7th
Paraguay vs. Peru (5:30 p.m.)
eastern city

Colombia vs. Venezuela (6 p.m.)
Barranquilla

Argentina vs. Ecuador (7 p.m.)
Buenos Aires

September 8th
Uruguay vs. Chile (6 p.m.)
Montevideo

Brazil vs. Bolivia (7:45 p.m.)
Belém

second date

September 12
Bolivia vs. Argentina (3 p.m.)
Peace

Ecuador vs. Uruguay (4 p.m.)
Quito

Venezuela vs. Uruguay (5 p.m.)
maturin

See also  Tamberi: "I'll be back in the match for Italy without my father, he wasn't serene"

Chile vs. Columbia (7:30 p.m.)
Santiago

Peru vs. Brazil (9 p.m.)
Lime

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Official #schedules #dates #qualifying #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result