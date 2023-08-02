Official: schedules of the first two dates of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup

The Conmebol announced this Wednesday the schedules of the first two dates of the South American qualifier for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

As it had been leaked for several weeks, Colombia’s first game in the qualifiers will be on September 7, when it hosts Venezuela at 6 pm, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.

Venezuela vs. Colombia. In action, James Rodríguez (10).

The second match of the National Team led by Néstor Lorenzo will be on September 12, when they visit Chile in Santiago (7:30 p.m. in Colombia).

Colombia-Chile for World Cup qualifying. Photo: Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo

The first six teams in the table will qualify for the World Cup, while the seventh will go to a play-off.

Schedules of the first two dates of the tie

First date



September 7th

Paraguay vs. Peru (5:30 p.m.)

eastern city

Colombia vs. Venezuela (6 p.m.)

Barranquilla

Argentina vs. Ecuador (7 p.m.)

Buenos Aires

September 8th

Uruguay vs. Chile (6 p.m.)

Montevideo

Brazil vs. Bolivia (7:45 p.m.)

Belém

second date



September 12

Bolivia vs. Argentina (3 p.m.)

Peace

Ecuador vs. Uruguay (4 p.m.)

Quito

Venezuela vs. Uruguay (5 p.m.)

maturin

Chile vs. Columbia (7:30 p.m.)

Santiago

Peru vs. Brazil (9 p.m.)

Lime

