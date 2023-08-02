Official: schedules of the first two dates of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia-Chile for World Cup qualifying.
Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo
Colombia will begin the road to the World Cup against Venezuela, in Barranquilla.
The Conmebol announced this Wednesday the schedules of the first two dates of the South American qualifier for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.
As it had been leaked for several weeks, Colombia’s first game in the qualifiers will be on September 7, when it hosts Venezuela at 6 pm, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.
The second match of the National Team led by Néstor Lorenzo will be on September 12, when they visit Chile in Santiago (7:30 p.m. in Colombia).
The first six teams in the table will qualify for the World Cup, while the seventh will go to a play-off.
Schedules of the first two dates of the tie
First date
September 7th
Paraguay vs. Peru (5:30 p.m.)
eastern city
Colombia vs. Venezuela (6 p.m.)
Barranquilla
Argentina vs. Ecuador (7 p.m.)
Buenos Aires
September 8th
Uruguay vs. Chile (6 p.m.)
Montevideo
Brazil vs. Bolivia (7:45 p.m.)
Belém
second date
September 12
Bolivia vs. Argentina (3 p.m.)
Peace
Ecuador vs. Uruguay (4 p.m.)
Quito
Venezuela vs. Uruguay (5 p.m.)
maturin
Chile vs. Columbia (7:30 p.m.)
Santiago
Peru vs. Brazil (9 p.m.)
Lime
More sports news
