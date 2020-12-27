FC Schalke has as expected Christian Gross presented as the new head coach. The 66-year-old is signing until the end of the season, a clause on automatic extension should be loud kicker to not give. Also the basic salary of the Swiss is apparently comparatively low – for this Gross beckons a seven-digit bonus if he should S04 but still grab the league.
Jochen Schneider introduced Gross as a firefighter at Schalke: “For Schalke 04, the only thing that matters in the next five months is to stay in the Bundesliga. Christian Gross has proven in both Germany and England that he is difficult Can successfully design missions of this kind “, explained the Schalke sports director.
In a first brief introduction, Gross demanded maximum ambition from his new players: “We have to work goal and result-oriented. I want to feel the ambition of the players every second. We need a positive attitude in and around the team in order to be successful again . I will give everything so that we can achieve our goal together. “
