It is not official in the strict sense of the term, but in fact the Williams has its new pilot for 2023. It’s Logan Sargeant, who will therefore bring the US flag back to Formula 1 drivers seven years after Alexander Rossi (Interlagos 2015). This was stated by team principal Jost Capito at the Austin press conference.

Sargeant doesn’t have the yet Super license, but by now it should be a formality: he has 27 points out of the 40 necessary, but if he has accumulated 100 km in PL1 without taking any penalties either in F2 or in F1 free practice, he would reach the necessary quota with sixth place in the general classification (currently he is at +12 on Liam Lawson, who is seventh). If the mileage in PL1 is less than 100 km, then Sargeant needs a fifth place in the general classification of F2 (he is still +9 over Enzo Fittipaldi, sixth).

Perhaps also to secure the extra point, Sargeant will take part in two more sessions of PL1as he did in Austin: the young man will also be on the track in Mexico City (in place of Alex Albon) e Abu Dhabi (in place of Nicholas Latifi). Also in Yas Marina he will also carry out the classic tests reserved for rookie. “I would like to start by once again thanking Williams and Dorilton Motor Sports for giving me the opportunity to ride on my home circuit yesterday at COTA. It was one of the most enjoyable moments of my career so far. I am very grateful that I was allowed to continue driving the FW44 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi“Commented Sargeant. “My goal is to make the most of every minute in the car and with the team to build on the progress made in Austin and during my time in the Grove simulator. Of course, my goal is to finish my Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi in the best possible position, and I’m sure the time spent on the FW44 will keep me sharp and ready for the F2 final.“.