Independiente Santa Fe is not experiencing its best moment in the Colombian Leaguewas beaten 0-5 at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium against Águilas Doradas, and left coach Hubert Bodhert weakened.

Santa Fe fires Bodhert

After the resounding fall on matchday 16 of the BetPlay League, the board of Independiente Santa Fe announced this Sunday the departure of Hubert Bodhert as coach of Independiente Santa Fe.

Hubert Bodhert suffered his toughest defeat since he joined the cardinal team, the humiliating 5-0 defeat by Águilas Doradas left the team in critical condition, although within eight.

Santa Fe started the game with ambition, with a clear decision to keep the three points. And it was for the goal, although as usual, it lacked clarity. And in front of him he had a very dangerous rival, the leader, the surprising Águilas, who did not forgive and beat him.

Bodhert’s last press conference

In a press conference, the coach assumed responsibility, but stated that he remains firm and has faith in the classification.



Reflection: “We have to take the time to reflect, we are hurt and maybe the result won’t look good at all, but we are calm and we are going to analyze what needs to be analyzed.”

Your idea: “Many are not going to recognize anything good, but the team started dominating and we didn’t achieve anything. The rival was very effective.” His position: “I just want to thank the fans who received me well. I focus on my responsibility, I accept what happened. When you don’t win there is a signal and that’s what happens.”

Blur definition: “Now there is a long week left where there is room to be able to work, take measures from training, we come from a complex match and I believe that when we concede goals we feel them. We have to be calm, rest and take on this duel. We are going to evaluate what we are going to do do. This team has attitude and disposition. I trust this group. I have been brave in any situation, I have faith. We are going to seek what we deserve, which is classification.”

Hubby: “To the fans it is apologizing because it was not a good presentation, the first ones who suffer are us. I invite the fans to support this group to the death.”

