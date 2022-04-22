Carlos Sainz will face the Imola weekend with the second power unit. Ferrari made it official a few minutes ago via social media. After having discovered an anomaly on the power unit, the Scuderia di Maranello did not want to take any risks, considering that both the canonical race and the Sprint will be run on the Santerno circuit, and an additional zero (after the one in Melbourne) can cost even more. expensive. Sainz will run with the second drive unit – which should have made its debut in one of the next two races – starting from PL1 scheduled shortly (live here).

Carlos’ engine has been changed as a precaution following the impact in Australia as we do not want to take any risks with the Sprint weekend format.#beFerrari #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/kHxpochNPH – Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 22, 2022

“Carlos’s engine was changed as a precaution after the accident in Australia, because we don’t want to take any chances with the Sprint format“, Reads the Ferrari tweet.