Williams, courtship ends well

Carlos Sainz has chosen his future and decided to announce it on the first day of Formula 1’s ‘summer break’, after the spectacular weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. The Spanish driver, ‘dropped’ by Ferrari to make room for Lewis Hamilton, will restart in 2025 from Williams. In the end James Vowles succeeded in his work of courting the Madrid native, who will replace the American Logan Sargeant and will join Alex AlbonA pair of drivers raised by Red Bull for a team that will continue to mount Mercedes power units: this also happens in F1.

Sainz has accepted a long term contractwhich will tie him to the team for the “2025, 2026 and beyond“, reads the official press release. There will almost certainly be exit clauses linked to any poor performance, but it should be underlined that both sides have managed to find that ‘long-term project’ that they so desired. It is also interesting to note how, in the note published on the team’s official website, reference is made to the future of Logan Sargeantwhich somewhat surprisingly will continue to remain within the Williams family’s orbit.

BREAKING: Carlos Sainz will join the team for ’25, ’26 and beyond 🤩​ WELCOME, CARLOS! 🤝 Read the full story ⬇️ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) July 29, 2024

The official press release

“Williams Racing announces that Carlos Sainz will complete the team’s driver line-up for the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship season and beyond. […]

Carlos will race alongside Alex Albon for Williams Racing in 2025 and the new era of F1 regulations. The pair will look to spearhead the team’s mission to return to the top of the grid. Sainz will continue to race with the number 55.

Williams Racing would also like to thank Logan Sargeant for his hard work and dedication over the last two years. […]. Williams will provide Logan with all the support he needs to continue his racing career in 2025 and beyond.”