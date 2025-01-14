Betis and Sporting de Portugal have made the expected transfer of the goal official a few days after completing the operation Rui Silva to the aforementioned Portuguese team. In this case, it is recalled that the green and white team receives 4.75 million euros plus one in variables for the assignment with purchase obligation of the goalkeeper, who leaves Heliópolis and heads to the leader of the Portuguese First Division, which was looking for a goalkeeper to continue maintaining the highest position in said qualifying table, while Betis continues to generate income for future entry moves into the squad that have not yet been made. have occurred.

In this way, the green and white team makes a new departure after the departure of Assane, who put an end to two years in the elite in the Betic team to join the ranks of Cesc Fábregas’s Como, in Italy, where they paid 11.5 for the 80 percent of their federative rights, thus starring in the first exit from the winter market, in this case of one of their youth players. With Rui Silva’s it is already the second operation regarding exit that the verdiblancos forge.

Assane has already had his first minutes on this island of Italy, and it is expected that Rui Silva, who was already moving his name in previous markets, will do the same in future days in order to materialize a transfer, preferably to the country that saw him. grow up and is now the goalkeeper of the Portuguese soccer team. He will also train at the Cristiano Ronaldo football school, which as a youth player gives its name to the Sporting de Portugal sports city.

Both Betis and Sporting de Portugal have made public their thanks and welcome, as is necessary in these cases, after all parties are satisfied, and especially the green and white team achieved its goal of don’t let go for free who has been their goalkeeper in the last four seasons, since 2021-22, playing a total of 111 games with the Heliopolitan shirt, 88 of them in LaLiga, six in the Copa del Rey and 17 in European competition.