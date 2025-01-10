

01/10/2025



It’s official now. Rubén Vargas is Sevilla’s first signing of this winter market. The winger from Augsburg arrived at noon yesterday in the capital of Seville and was received by a delegation from the club, among whom was Víctor Orta. The 26-year-old Swiss passed the relevant medical examination and then signed his new contract with Sevilla until 2029. He will wear the number ‘5’, free from Ocampos’ departure since the summer. In this way, the sports management responds to one of the requests that the coach has insisted on the most. Xavi García Pimienta.

The truth is that the attack had been greatly diminished after the late sale of Ocampos, the withdrawal of Jesus Navas and Ejuke’s injury. Yesterday Sevilla accelerated this operation after Flamengo’s surprise with Juninho. The Brazilian was scheduled to travel to the Seville capital last Tuesday, but a last-minute offer from the Brazilian giant ruined his signing with Sevilla. Now, Orta looks for a plan b for the forward positionsince Iheanacho It no longer counts for the coach. In fact, the Nigerian has been told that he must look for a new destination as he has not met expectations in this time. His physical fitness has been the main problem since he arrived in Nervión and the team only has Isaac Romero as a reference above.

MVP in the Euro Cup

Although one ankle injury has marked this first stretch of the season, Rubén Vargas was one of the players who stood out the most in the last Euro Cup. His goal with Switzerland against Italy certified the elimination of the Italians and he received the MVP of the match. Born to a Swiss mother and a Dominican father, Rubén Vargas struggled between baseball and soccer in his youth. His speed on the wing, his good aerial game and his nose for goal made him stand out in the lower ranks of Lucerne until he rose to the first team and at the age of 18 he became a fixture.

He Augsburg paid four million euros to take him to the Bundesliga in 2019. Date on which the Swiss team began to call him regularly. During the almost six seasons that he has been wearing the German club’s shirt, Vargas has played a total of 161 games, scored 23 goals and given 19 assists. His individual quality has made him an indispensable part of the team, but this year he had lost prominence after his ankle injury. The Swiss player’s contract expired this June and Sevilla saw a market opportunity in him.