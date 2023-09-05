Another all-Swedish operation

IndyCar is approaching the final race of the 2023 season at Laguna Seca, scheduled for this weekend, with continuous news coming from the driver market, all labeled ‘Sweden’: after the passage of Marcus Ericsson to Andretti and rookie Linus Lundqvist to the Chip Ganassi, another news came directly from the team Meyer Shank Racingwhich officially announced the name of the Simon Pagenaud’s replacement for next season.

His replacement

The Frenchman, champion in 2016, unfortunately had to deal with a bad accident that occurred during the Mid-Ohio tests, with the team having to resort to cover by hiring various riders in place of the transalpine: among these, in addition to the already mentioned Lundqvist, Conor Daly and the British Tom Blomqvist, who then signed a contract with the same team for 2024. To support him, together with the part-time commitments of Helio Castroneves, there will however Felix Rosenqvistwho in this way leaves McLaren after three years of living with the Woking team.

🚨Driver News🚨 Welcome to the team @FRosenqvist, hope you like pink. Felix has signed a multi-year agreement to join our INDYCAR program starting in 2024. Official Release: https://t.co/XSfPdiX9pz pic.twitter.com/a4vLUcQS6k — Meyer Shank Racing (@MeyerShankRac) September 5, 2023

First words in Meyer Shank

The Swede born in 1991 has signed a multi-year contractthus commenting on the agreement reached with his new team: “I am very excited to start a new chapter in my career in IndyCar with MSR – he has declared – this will be a great opportunity, both for me and for the team, to reach a higher level together. I’m happy to work again with my friend Tom Blomqvist as well. I’m ready to get to work in view of the start of next season”. Messages of thanks from Pagenaudwho took leave of his team as follows: “I would like to wish MSR all the best and to thank Mike Shank, Jim Meyer and all the team for the valuable experiences I have gathered over the past two years – commented – I would have liked to achieve more together in the last two seasons and win races, but we haven’t been able to do that. For now my goal is to fully focus on myself and recover. It is a slow process and I continue to work with the doctors and do what is necessary to get my health back to 100%”. Enthusiasm also expressed by Michael Shankco-owner of the team: “We are very pleased to have finalized our plans for 2024 IndyCar and welcome Felix to the team. – he added – it’s been on our radar for quite some time now, and this year we had all the credentials to find a solution with him. It’s no secret that we’ve had a difficult season, with some things out of our control and others under our control. I think we all look forward to a full reset, a fresh start, and getting to work. I think Tom and Felix will work great together and push each other on. We will also have Helio with us at each race to provide his feedback and advice from him which will be an added bonus so I think we have a solid year ahead of us.”

Doubts about the next steps

As for the McLarenhowever, the question mark still remains on the name of the pilot who will replace Rosenqvist, even if the most probable candidate, at least according to rumors, would seem to be David Malukas, in contrast to the new champion Alex Palou, who recently broke off all contact with McLaren to continue with Chip Ganassi. In addition, this time at home Andrettiit remains to understand the future of Romain Grosjeanapparently one step away from divorcing the US team.