Rarely has so much been written and said about a game whose existence has never been officially confirmed by the developer. For years, the wildest rumors flew across the Internet GTA 6, without developer Rockstar Games having said a single word about it. Over the past year, the developer has dropped something here and there, but now Rockstar itself is breaking the silence with the announcement of the first trailer for GTA 6.

Rockstar Games announced on Twitter that the company will be 25 years old next month. In between thank yous to fans, the company subtly drops when the first trailer of GTA 6 comes. The good news is: you don’t have to wait long for the first official images Grand Theft Auto. The trailer will drop at the beginning of December.

“We are very excited to let you know that we will be releasing the first trailer for the next one in early December Grand Theft Auto will release. We look forward to sharing these experiences with all of you for many years to come,” the developer wrote on Twitter. By the way, they don’t say that this is what it is about GTA 6, but no one can be that mean. However?

What do we know for sure about GTA 6?

So nothing is officially known about the game, except for the first trailer GTA 6 will be released next month. However, we can say a few things based on the leaked images. It appears that the game takes place in Vice City, the fictional equivalent of Miami. There would be two playable characters: a man and a woman.

When GTA 6 when it will actually come to fruition is not yet known. There is, however, a strong indication. In fiscal year 2025 (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025), Rockstar Games expects revenue of nearly $3 billion. The game is expected to be released around the holidays of 2024. A year after the first trailer, so that sounds plausible.