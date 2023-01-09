Roberto Martínez will be the new Portugal coach until 2026, as the Portuguese Football Federation has just confirmed through a statement on its official channels.
The Spaniard, who put an end to his time in the Belgium team after the failure at the World Cup in Qatar in which he fell in the group stage, will replace Fernando Santos, another of the selectors who lost his position after the World Cup when they fell in the quarterfinals against Morocco.
Roberto Martínez began his career on the bench in 2006 managing Swansea, in 2009 he signed for Wigan and between 2013 and 2016 he managed Everton, that being his last club. Since 2016 he was the Belgium coach and with him, the red devils came to play the semifinals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 where they finally finished in fourth position, that being the best result in their entire history.
The Spanish coach had one of the best generations of footballers that Belgium has seen, and after failing to win a title and seeing the failure of the World Cup, he decided to leave his post on the bench and look for new projects.
Now he is taking charge of a Portugal team where a generation of new soccer players is knocking on the door, and with the unknown of knowing what will happen to Cristiano Ronaldo, let’s remember that Fernando Santos did not start him in the last two World Cup games from Qatar.
In his presentation, Martínez addressed the issue of Cristiano: “Decisions have to be made on the pitch. I am not a coach who makes hasty decisions. I want to meet everyone and from today I want to talk and meet all the players. Cristiano is on that list, he spent 19 years in the national team and he deserves respect, we’ll talk. From there it is my turn to make the best list for the Eurocup. Tomorrow we will start working, meet all the players, and Cristiano is one of them”, stated the coach.
The first challenge for Roberto Martínez in charge of the Portugal team is to qualify for the next Euro 2024 that will be played in Germany. The qualifying phase will begin on March 23 and that will be the official debut of the Spanish coach at the helm of the Portuguese team.
