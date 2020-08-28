Real Valladolid and West Ham have announced this Friday the Agreement for Roberto Jiménez to wear the blanquivioleta shirt for the next few seasons; exactly three, as specified by the Valladolid entity in the announcement that formalizes the signing advanced by this newspaper. With that duration, Real Valladolid will compensate for the goalkeeper’s salary drop in relation to the contract he had with the ‘Hammers’.

The formula chosen by the clubs to announce the arrival of the goalkeeper to Zorrilla is that of the transfer, since he had one more year of contract with the British team and its termination had to be agreed. However, Roberto didn’t count for David Moyes, despite having arrived in London last summer. Thus, in the first section of last season, the only one in which he defended his colors, he played only ten games.

The second half of the season was completed in the Alavés, where it offered high performance after taking advantage of a penalty from Pacheco to get under the sticks. Once this was accomplished, he continued to guard the goal of the Glorious, both with Asier Garitano as, in the last four days, under the orders of Juan Ramón López Muñiz.

His arrival allows Sergio González to have a goalkeeper who raises the average level of the position and competitiveness with Jordi Masip, with whom he will fight for ownership. At 34, he has more than 300 matches at the highest level, counting his 137 appearances in the Spanish First Division and those that he added in Benfica, Olympiakos and West Ham in the first Portuguese, Greek and British categories, as well as in European competitions.