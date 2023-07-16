We all knew that at some point it was going to happen, due to the big difference it had been making over its rivals, but now it’s official: Martín Demichelis’s River Plate is the new Argentine soccer champion, taking the 2023 Professional League by winning by score of 3-1 to Students.

In this way, the Núñez team raised a total of 70 trophies in its 122-year history, which ranks it as the second most winning in Argentina, just three behind Boca. Although he bears the leadership of the title table in the country with 38 conquestsfor the First Division.

National Cups (14): Jockey Club Competition Cup 1914, Competition Cup 1932, Dr. Carlos Ibarguren Cup 1937, Dr. Carlos Ibarguren Cup 1941, Escobar Cup 1941, Dr. Carlos Ibarguren Cup 1942, Dr. Carlos Ibarguren Cup 1952, Championship Cup 2014, Argentina Cup 2016 , Argentine Cup 2017, Argentine Super Cup 2017, Argentine Cup 2019, Argentine Super Cup 2019 and Champions Trophy 2021. International Tournaments (12): Copa Libertadores 1986, Copa Interamericana 1987, Copa Intercontinental 1986, Copa Libertadores 1996, Supercopa Sudamericana 1997, Copa Sudamericana 2014, Copa Suruga Bank 2015, Recopa Sudamericana 2015, Copa Libertadores 2015, Recopa Sudamericana 2016, Copa Libertadores 2018 and Recopa Sudamericana 2019. International Tournaments organized by the AFA and the AUF (6): Tie Competition Cup 1914, Aldao Cup 1936, Aldao Cup 1937, Aldao Cup 1941, Aldao Cup 1945 and Aldao Cup 1947.

Martín Demichelis’s team, in addition to being the team with the most points collected, is the one that won the most (17 games), the one that scored the most goals (42) and the one with the best goal difference (+27).

