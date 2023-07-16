We all knew that at some point it was going to happen, due to the big difference it had been making over its rivals, but now it’s official: Martín Demichelis’s River Plate is the new Argentine soccer champion, taking the 2023 Professional League by winning by score of 3-1 to Students.
In this way, the Núñez team raised a total of 70 trophies in its 122-year history, which ranks it as the second most winning in Argentina, just three behind Boca. Although he bears the leadership of the title table in the country with 38 conquestsfor the First Division.
What are the 70 titles in the history of River?
First Division Championship – Official regular tournaments organized by AFA and its predecessors (38): Championship 1920 , 1932 (Argentine Football League), 1936 Championship Cup, 1936 Gold Cup, 1937 Championship, 1941 Championship, 1942 Championship, 1945 Championship, 1947 Championship, 1952 Championship, 1953 Championship, 1955 Championship, 1956 Championship, 1957 Championship, 1975 Metropolitan Tournament , National Tournament 1975, Metropolitan Tournament 1977, Metropolitan Tournament 1979, National Tournament 1979, Metropolitan Tournament 1980, National Tournament 1981, 1985-86, 1989-90, Opening Tournament 1991-92, Opening Tournament 1993-94, Opening Tournament 1994-95 , Opening Tournament 1996-97, Closing Tournament 1996-97, Opening Tournament 1997-98, Opening Tournament 1999-2000, Closing Tournament 1999-2000, Closing Tournament 2001-02, Closing Tournament 2002-03, Closing Tournament 2003-04, Tournament Clausura 2007-08, Final Tournament 2013-14, Professional League Tournament 2021, Professional League Tournament 2023.
National Cups (14): Jockey Club Competition Cup 1914, Competition Cup 1932, Dr. Carlos Ibarguren Cup 1937, Dr. Carlos Ibarguren Cup 1941, Escobar Cup 1941, Dr. Carlos Ibarguren Cup 1942, Dr. Carlos Ibarguren Cup 1952, Championship Cup 2014, Argentina Cup 2016 , Argentine Cup 2017, Argentine Super Cup 2017, Argentine Cup 2019, Argentine Super Cup 2019 and Champions Trophy 2021.
International Tournaments (12): Copa Libertadores 1986, Copa Interamericana 1987, Copa Intercontinental 1986, Copa Libertadores 1996, Supercopa Sudamericana 1997, Copa Sudamericana 2014, Copa Suruga Bank 2015, Recopa Sudamericana 2015, Copa Libertadores 2015, Recopa Sudamericana 2016, Copa Libertadores 2018 and Recopa Sudamericana 2019.
International Tournaments organized by the AFA and the AUF (6): Tie Competition Cup 1914, Aldao Cup 1936, Aldao Cup 1937, Aldao Cup 1941, Aldao Cup 1945 and Aldao Cup 1947.
Martín Demichelis’s team, in addition to being the team with the most points collected, is the one that won the most (17 games), the one that scored the most goals (42) and the one with the best goal difference (+27).
