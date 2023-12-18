He Champions Trophyas its name indicates, faces the winners of the two competitions organized by the Professional Football League: the LPF Cup and the LPF Tournament.
River Plate was champion of the Professional League of Argentine soccer, in the first half of this year 2023, with Martín Demichelis' team finishing first in the 27-date tournament, with 61 points, nine more than Talleres de Córdoba.
Meanwhile, the “Millionaire” was waiting for a rival after having been eliminated from the League Cup by Central Rosaryin the semifinals, and precisely their rival will be “Canalla”, who beat Platense in the final of the competition, 1 to 0 with a goal from Maximiliano Lovera.
The meeting will take place next Friday December 22 and, as we said, River will face the League Cup champion, Central Rosary. The venue chosen for the match is the Madre de Cities of Santiago del Estero, the same venue that hosted the recent CLP final between the aforementioned Central and Platense. The schedule was also confirmed: 9:00 p.m.
This will be the third edition of the Champions Trophy and River has already won one of them: in 2021, after beating Colón 4-0 in Santiago del Estero, with Marcelo Gallardo as coach.
In 2022 the champion was Racing, beating Boca 2-1 at the La Pedrera Stadium in San Luis, while the “Academy” had also raised it in its first edition, in 2019, against Tigre.
It is worth remembering that The 2020 edition of this Trophy is still pending, where Boca (2019/20 Super League champion) and River (winner of the tiebreaker with Banfield played at the beginning of the year) must face each other. Although it was said that it would be played in 2023, this was not the case and therefore there is still no stipulated date.
The Academy became champion of the last Champions Trophy after beating Boca 2 to 1 on November 6, 2022 at the Parque La Pedrera Stadium in San Luis, with goals from Matías Rojas and Carlos Alcaraz (Norberto Briasco had scored for Boca). The match was also remembered for the number of red cards shown by referee Facundo Tello: eleven. Sebastián Villa, Alan Varela, Luis Advíncula, Diego 'Pulpo' González, Carlos Zambrano, Frank Fabra, Darío Benedetto and coach Hugo Ibarra, on the Boca side; and Johan Carbonero, Carlos Alcaraz and Jonathan Galván for Racing.
