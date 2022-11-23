All that was missing was the official announcement that arrived in these minutes: Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver (the official reserve of Red Bull and AlphaTauri in 2023 remains the New Zealander Liam Lawson). The Australian driver will be engaged in simulator work as well as testing and commercial activities.

Below are the words of Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, and a very smiling Daniel Ricciardo, who returns to wear the colors of the Milton Keynes team after two years as a Renault driver and another two years as a McLaren driver, a wandering away from the orbit of the Anglo-Austrian team, unfortunate for the 1989 class.

Christian Horner: “It’s great to bring Daniel back to the Red Bull family. He is enormously talented and has a brilliant character. I know the entire establishment is thrilled to welcome him home. In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the opportunity to diversify our activities, contributing to the development of the car and helping the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to be successful in F1. We are very excited to be working with Daniel again and can’t wait to find out everything he will bring to the team in 2023.”

Daniel Ricciardo: “The smile says it all: I’m really excited to come home as the third Red Bull driver in 2023. I already have so many good memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian, Dr Marko and the whole team is something I appreciate sincerely. For me personally, the chance to contribute and be surrounded by the best F1 team is extremely attractive, and it also gives me some time to recharge and focus. I look forward to being with the team and supporting them with simulator work, test sessions and commercial activities.”