Ricciardo-AlphaTauri, now it’s also official

Scuderia AlphaTauri has announced that Daniel Ricciardo he will join the team on loan from Red Bull for the remainder of the Formula 1 season, starting with the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Australian takes Nyck’s place de Vries, which as we anticipated has been put on foot with immediate effect. Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has repeatedly underlined how the whole team expected much more from the #21: words that the Austrian hoped would have spurred on the driver born in 1995, who however never entered the points zone, finishing only twice ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in the first ten races of the World Championship.

Ricciardo’s words

The Australian, in the official AlphaTauri press release, limited himself to saying: “I am thrilled to be back on track with the Red Bull family“.

When the news drops that you’ll be back on the #F1 grid at the next race… pic.twitter.com/AaZipnFb6j —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 11, 2023

Tost’s words

“I am very pleased to welcome Daniel back to the team“, commented Franz Tost, Team Principal of Scuderia AlphaTauri. “There is no mistaking his driving skills and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and immediate. The team will also benefit greatly from his experience as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner. I would like to thank Nyck for his invaluable input during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and wish him all the best. for the future“.

Ricciardo’s motivations

L’Honey Badger he has just carried out the Pirelli tests with Red Bull. For the #3, it’s a great opportunity to demonstrate to the Red Bull universe that he’s still very fast, despite having to shake off the dross of six months of inactivity and forget a disappointing and disastrous two-year stint at McLaren. Certainly, however, Ricciardo has with him that wealth of experience in Formula 1 that can help AlphaTauri to get back on top: the Faenza team is currently last in the constructors’ standings. And, in the hopes of the Australian, these six months in Faenza could serve to re-propose his candidacy as official Red Bull driver alongside Max Verstappen. A scenario that in Ricciardo’s mind is more realistic than ever, considering his conviction in his qualities and the increasingly evident difficulties of Sergio Perez, whose contract expires at the end of 2024.