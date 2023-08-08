A few minutes ago the departure of the coach was made official Ricardo Ferretti from the Cruz Azul team. Through a statement shared on social networks, the Celestial Machine thanked the Brazilian strategist for delivering him and wished him luck in his next projects.
The cement board indicated that Joaquín Moreno will be in charge of the team. According to information from insider Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, the club’s intention is for Moreno to stay in charge of the team throughout the 2023 Opening of the MX League.
The sky-blue board made this decision after Cruz Azul lost in the Leagues Cup on penalties against Charlotte FC.
It was February 22 when ‘Tuca’ Ferretti arrived at Cruz Azul to try to give the team a new face. It was on the 26th of that month when he made his debut from the cement bench, facing his former team Bravos de Juárez. The Brazilian helmsman started his adventure on the right foot, winning by the slightest difference on the field of the Estadio Azteca.
In their next game on matchday 2 against Mazatlán, surprisingly, the defensive errors ended up costing them dearly, and they fell 3-1, this being Ferretti’s first ‘blue cross’ in command of those from La Noria.
In that semester, Cruz Azul lost important games against teams like Chivas and the staunch rival, the Águilas del América, a situation that the sky-blue fans did not like.
Even so, they managed to obtain their ticket for the playoffs, where they faced the Atlas Foxes at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, losing by the slightest difference and being left out.
Already for the preseason, much was said about the possible departure of Ricardo Ferretti, who did not feel comfortable with the team managers, since they did not please him in all the signings that the coach requested.
For the start of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, they consummated 3 consecutive losses: Atlas, Toluca and Tijuana.
it was like that Ricardo Ferretti he directed a total of 17 games in charge of Cruz Azul, which can be summarized in 6 wins, 9 losses and 2 draws.
