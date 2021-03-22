Alain Fischer, in charge of the French vaccination program, said Monday that he expects the country to return to some “normal” life by summer or fall thanks to the acceleration of the vaccination campaign.

Fischer told BFM television that the army would participate in plans to accelerate the vaccination campaign and that France was still able to achieve its vaccination goals despite the setback caused by concerns about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It takes some time for life to return to normal … For the most vulnerable people, we will not be far from the target level by May. As for life to return to normal, that may be by summer or fall,” he said.

On Sunday, the French Ministry of Health said that six million 191666 have received a first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 since the start of the vaccination campaign in the country.

This represents 9.2 percent of the population and 11.8 percent of adults.

On Saturday, a general isolation took effect for a month for nearly a third of the French, with the government aiming to contain the spread of the virus in the Paris region and northern regions.