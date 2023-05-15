Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan missed an absolute majority in the first round of elections. Now he will have to face his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff.

IIn Turkey, a runoff will decide who will be the future president. The deadline is May 28, as the head of the electoral authority announced on Monday. In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.51 percent of the votes, his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 44.88 percent. Ultranationalist Sinan Ogan was a distant third. The role of kingmaker could come to him. An absolute majority would have been necessary for a win in the first round on Sunday.

