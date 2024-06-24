Square Enix has revealed the official requirements Of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake on PC, but did not clarify the possible presence of Denuvoalthough this may not be present in the new game arriving this autumn.

Considering the technique used, which tries to preserve the original aesthetic in some way, one would think that it is not a particularly demanding title in terms of technological demands, but there are clearly standards that have now become consolidated, so one emerges middle ground but still very accessible.

In particular, the minimum requirements shouldn’t really pose any problems for most users, although they may still seem a bit oversized for the style of the game.