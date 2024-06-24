Square Enix has revealed the official requirements Of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake on PC, but did not clarify the possible presence of Denuvoalthough this may not be present in the new game arriving this autumn.
Considering the technique used, which tries to preserve the original aesthetic in some way, one would think that it is not a particularly demanding title in terms of technological demands, but there are clearly standards that have now become consolidated, so one emerges middle ground but still very accessible.
In particular, the minimum requirements shouldn’t really pose any problems for most users, although they may still seem a bit oversized for the style of the game.
Very accessible requirements
On the other hand, the HD-2D technique can be quite expensive, so we cannot be too surprised by the choices made.
So let’s see what the requirements are, starting from those minimum:
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i3-6100
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 460 / Intel Arc A380 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750
- DirectX: Version 12
- Free space: 20 GB
- Notes: 1280×720, Graphics Preset “Lowest”, 60FPS / 16GB RAM required with Intel Arc GPU
Requirements recommended:
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i3-6100
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 470 / Intel Arc A580 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- DirectX: Version 12
- Free space: 20 GB
- Notes: 1920×1080, Graphics Preset “Highest”, 60FPS / 16GB RAM required with Intel Arc GPU
As for Denuvo, Square Enix has not clarified whether or not it will be present at the game’s launch. Considering that this is usually specified from the beginning on the official Steam pages of the publisher’s games, the fact that the anti-tamper technology in question is not communicated suggests that it may not be present at launch, but we await further communications.
Meanwhile, we’ve learned that the game will include two graphics modes on PS5.
#Official #requirements #Dragon #Quest #III #HD2D #Remake #announced #mystery #Denuvo
Leave a Reply