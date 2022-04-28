Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Benny Zhui, the agent of the Polish international star Robert Lewandowski, have failed to reach any agreement so far regarding the renewal of the player’s contract, as it seems that the Bayern striker is more determined than ever to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season, and a year ago. From the expiration of his contract in 2023, contrary to assurances by Oliver Kahn, the former veteran goalkeeper and current Bayern CEO, he turned down the striker’s offer for sale due to the team’s need for his efforts.

And the German newspaper “Bild” revealed that Zhui will meet within a day or two with the officials of the Bavarian club, in order to discuss the player’s future, after he expressed his strong desire to leave this summer, and that he will submit an official request for the departure of his client, while the club is still expressing His rejection of his departure, and Hasan Salihamidzic, the club’s sporting director, even went so far as to say that Lewandowski’s departure from Bayern this summer is not an option, because he has a contract with the club until the summer of 2023.

He added, “We will enter into new negotiations with the player and we will see how things will develop, and how we will act after that, but the sure thing is that we very much want him to stay with us.”

Hamidic admitted that Barcelona sought to sign Lewandowski and offered us 50 million euros for the player’s services, but we did not take this offer into consideration, because we adhere to the presence of the best scorer in Europe with us.

In this regard, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said recently that Lewandowski represents a better opportunity for Barca than Erling Haaland, because of the high price that Borussia Dortmund asks for his young Norwegian player.