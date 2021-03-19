Ringtones

The appearance on the scene of former president Mauricio Macri, this Thursday with the presentation of his book, is celebrated by the Alberto Ángel Fernández administration. “Keep talking all you can,” implored a national official, analyzing that the public return of the founder of Cambiemos freed the national government from tensions. In the Casa Rosada, some analyze that the lack of arrival of vaccines plus the slow rate of vaccination added to the extensive lack of definition of the replacement of Marcela Losardo in the Ministry of Justice, showed the Government weak; and that Macri’s reappearance helped decompress and divert attention for a few hours. Some officials even spoke of a period of bad luck, when they reviewed the inopportune sound of a cell phone with the music of “Titanic” during the recording of a note from the President with the program “Fuego amigo”, at the time it revealed that Martín Soria joined the Justice portfolio. “There were like 20 people behind the camera. Just the guy who made sure everyone turns off their cell phones, leaves his with sound and the music from that movie comes out. We can now add him to the Cabinet for the team of ‘civil servants who do not work’ “, a member of” albertismo “ironic resigned.

Speaking of the arrival of Soria from Rio Negro to Justice, the question that still hangs over the Government is whether the newcomer will respect the people of Marcela Losardo who stayed in the Ministry. And also, If the official who responds to Juan Grabois and who knew how to enter the Etchevehere field will remain on her site, in a recent conflict in Entre Ríos. It is not very clear whether Gabriela Carpineti, from the Secretariat for Access to Justice of the Ministry of Justice and Rights, came to that chair thanks to a Grabois agreement with Alberto Fernández or with Losardo herself. We will see, we will see …

Alberto Fernández with the designated Minister of Justice Martín Soria.

Justice K

What is clear is that Martín Soria does not have a good relationship with La Cámpora. The future minister has not been very generous in Río Negro with the group of Máximo Kirchner, where he has politically confronted the young K, when he was appointed Peronist candidate for governor. For this reason, there was concern among the numerous cast of campers that populate the Ministry of Justice, which they joined in quantity during the period in which Julián Álvarez was Secretary of Justice. In any case, the young Kirchnerists will try to maintain a good relationship with Soria, since the designated minister has a direct relationship with Cristina Kirchner. Do not be something that irritate the Doctor …

Cristina Kirchner and Martín Soria. Photo Twitter @alefinocchiaro

Arcioni alone

The one who did irritate many was the governor of Chubut, Mariano Arcioni, after Alberto Fernández’s agitated visit to that province, which resulted in stones against the presidential truck. Now, Arcioni flew to Buenos Aires and he was trying to meet with national officials this Wednesday and no one received him. Within hours, it was circulated that the provincial president resolved to resign his Minister of Security, Federico Massoni, after the incidents in Lago Puelo, after blaming the mayor of Lago Puelo, Augusto Sánchez and Casa Militar de la Nación for the operation to protect the the entourage of the National Executive Power. But for now, Massoni (the strongest minister in the Chubut Cabinet) resists. More alone …

This is how the truck of the National Parks Administration was left that was transporting the president and his delegation in Lago Puelo, Chubut, after the attack by protesters.

For the return

On the other hand, this week the electoral Justice ratified the electoral calendar, which means that there will be a PASO in August and general elections in October. Given that, a name circulated that will surprise many: Daniel Osvaldo Scioli is shuffled in the Frente de Todos as a possible candidate for national deputy for the province from Buenos Aires. The version is that this possibility is blessed by Cristina Kirchner: could it also be a message from the vice president for Alberto, who will have to sit down with his partners from the ruling coalition to agree on lists and places? With sport, with work …

President Jair Bolsonaro with Ambassador Daniel Scioli.

White berets

Meanwhile, in the UCR they continue from intern to intern and now it is the turn of the province of Buenos Aires, where they dispute the party leadership Gustavo Posse and Maximiliano Abad. The mayor of San Isidro this week looked with satisfaction at the provisional result of the internal elections in Córdoba due to the good performance of Martin Lousteau’s candidate, Rodrigo De Loredo. And in addition, he was critical of the party leadership of Mario Negri and the count that since Sunday generated criticism for its slowness. “It seems that they count by hand and when the end comes, they start again and that’s how they have been since Sunday, counting 35,000 votes, Posse ironically said, who also surprised with strong criticism of Negri: “He sets his voice to resemble Alfonsín, but his actions take him away from him, ”Posse shot. Calm radicals …