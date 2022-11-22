In 2018, Hyperkin, a company focused on creating peripherals, launched an official replica of the Duke, the iconic control of the original Xbox. Now, it was recently confirmed that this company will do the same with the control of the Xbox 360 that we saw in 2005, known as the Xenon.

Although the Xenon doesn’t yet have a release date or price, Hyperkin has mentioned that this control will be compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, and will be available in white, black, pink and red. For its part, the name comes from the Microsoft XCPU, CPU used in the Xbox 360, whose code name was Xenon.

Because the controller is being created with the Xbox Series X|S in mind, the Xenon isn’t a perfect replica of the Xbox 360 controller. The Home and Back buttons will now be replaced with the Menu and View buttons. A Share button has also been included. Each features a 3.5mm headphone jack and works with a USB-C cable.

Considering that at the moment we do not have official images of the Xenon, no release date, no price, it is very likely that it will take some time before all our questions about this product have an answer. On related topics, Black Friday Gold deals are out now. Similarly, the Xbox Series S drops in price.

Xbox has done a fantastic job with its controls. Although the Xenon is not a product created by Microsoft, this attachment has the potential to be one of the most popular, and will be a great excuse to relive all our Xbox 360 related memories.

Via: VGC