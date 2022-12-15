One of the most anticipated games of 2023 is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Although no additional information had been provided since the reveal of this sequel, today the launch window of this installment was announcedand it seems that we are still a long time away from this title reaching our hands.

Through a new statement on the PlayStation blog, Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming to PS5 at some point in the Fall 2023 season. That is, between September 22 and December 21 of the following year. This was what Bryan Intihar, creative director, said about it:

“What a year it has been for PlayStation Studios; We here at Insomniac Games have been absolutely in awe of our peers’ work. Congratulations to everyone on a successful 2022…and may the coming year be just as exciting as we continue to prepare Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for release this fall.”

Considering that all of the strong fall releases take place in November, it is very likely that it will be until the eleventh month of 2023 that we will have the opportunity to once again control Spider-Man. This also means that trailers and trailers for this game will start coming in form in the coming months.

Editor’s Note:

I can’t wait to play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Both the first installment and Miles Morales were extremely funny. The only question I have is related to the map. Will we visit the same locations? We just have to wait.

Via: PlayStation