Sunday in Barcelona started with a few more concerns for Max Verstappenwho in yesterday’s qualifying was unable to make his last attempt in Q3, thus ‘surrendering’ to Charles Leclerc in the fight for pole position, due to what he himself had defined as a “loss of power“. Within the Red Bull team itself, there initially seemed to be some confusion of ideas as to what was the actual problem that had slowed down the world champion’s car. Helmut Marko had minimized the problem that occurred to the Dutchman, reducing it to the failure to open the DRS, while via radio the Dutchman had clearly spoken of a drop in thrust by the power unit.

In the end it seems to have been the Austrian executive who was right. In fact, in the morning the team of Red Bull mechanics has worked on the rear wing of the RB18 # 1. A little while ago came the official confirmation of the problems with the mobile wing and also the drastic solution adopted by the ‘bulls’ of Milton Keynes. Several components of the DRS have in fact been replaced on Verstappen’s car, which will start from second on the grid this afternoon. This is an intervention that does not involve penalties on the grid since the specification used as a replacement is the same. According to official documents released by the FIA ​​Verstappen has replaced the rear impact structure cover, the DRS flap pivot pins, the front board section and the DRS activator,