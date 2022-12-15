Real Madrid has officially confirmed the signing of Endrick. For several weeks there has been talk of the signing of the young Brazilian, but it has not been until today when the whites have issued a statement on their official channels informing about it.
However, Madrid fans will have to wait to see their new player in the white shirt, since he will not be able to join the club’s discipline until he turns 18, as has previously happened with the cases of his teammates Vinicius or Rodrygo.
“Real Madrid CF, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Endrick and his family have reached an agreement whereby the player will be able to join Real Madrid when he reaches the age of majority in July 2024.
Until then, Endrick will continue his training at SE Palmeiras. The player will travel to Madrid in the next few days to visit our club’s facilities,” the club reported.
Although the club has not confirmed the amount of the striker’s transfer, this could be around 35 million fixed euros, plus another 25 variables depending on objectives.
Real Madrid was not the only club interested in getting Endrick’s services. Other greats in Europe such as FC Barcelona, PSG or Chelsea were also interested in the player who finally opted for the team from the Spanish capital. With the player’s yes, Madrid only had to close the agreement with Palmeiras, something that has already been achieved. In this way, the whites secure one of the great jewels of Brazilian football.
Endrick already began to stand out in the lower categories of Palmeiras where in five years he scored 165 goals in 169 games. At just 16 years old, he already made his debut with the first team, playing 7 games in the Brazilian Serie A in which he managed to score 3 goals and provided 1 assist.
