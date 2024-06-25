Real Madrid has just made Nacho’s departure from the club official. The defender and captain chose not to renew his contract with the white team, which expires on June 30, thus putting an end to his entire life as a Real Madrid player.
“Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, he has always been an example of improvement for everyone and has earned the love, recognition and admiration of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid is and will always be his home”, Florentino Pérez has transmitted, through the club’s official channels. A farewell message followed by a goodbye, already with the entity’s signature: “All Real Madrid fans feel the utmost pride in one of the most legendary youth players in our history. “Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family good luck in this new stage of his life,” Real Madrid published in its farewell statement.
Nacho’s next destination will be Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Arabian league. The player, who has already passed the medical examination, has signed for two seasons with his new club and his salary will be around 10 million euros per year.
Until now, Nacho has played his entire life for Real Madrid. IN 2001 he entered the club’s youth ranks where he rose until he debuted with the first team on April 23, 2011.
Since then, he has played a total of 354 games in 14 seasons, having scored 16 goals and distributed 9 assists. Nacho has won all possible titles with Real Madrid, including the three consecutive Champions Leagues, and as captain he has won a Spanish Super Cup, LaLiga and the Champions League. In total, there are 26 titles that adorn his record.
