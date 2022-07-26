The RDW (formerly Rijksdienst voor het Wegverkeer) will provide vehicle reports to prevent consumers from buying a ‘cat in a poke’. Car sales website AutoTrack.nl has the scoop from 1 August and shows the official vehicle reports with the advertisements. Here car buyers see important information about a second-hand model, such as the registered odometer readings and the number of previous owners. “This can prevent you from buying a cat in a poke.”

#Official #RDW #report #protect #car #buyers #prevent #cat #bag