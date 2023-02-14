A few minutes ago the dismissal of Raul Gutierrez as coach of Blue Crossafter the bad results in this tournament.
It was through a statement where the team announced the separation of any employment relationship with the Mexican technical director, thanking the work done during his tenure and wishing the best in future projects.
El Potro became the ‘savior’ of the Machine since his arrival as interim. It was August 24, 2022 when he took office after the dismissal of Diego Aguirre.
In their first game they beat Querétaro 2-1, thus starting off on the right foot; for the next match they drew 2-2 against Juárez and in the third match they lost 3-2 against Rayados. However, from that moment the story would change for the better in the team.
Blue Cross won 5 consecutive victories against Mazatlán (2-0), León (2-1), Pumas (2-1), Chivas (2-1 and León (2-1). With those four victories they advanced to the playoffs, leaving out to the emerald team at the Azteca Stadium.
Already established in the league, they faced Rayados de Monterrey, one of the broad candidates for the title. In the first game they tied without goals, however, for the second leg the royals thrashed 3-0 and left out the squad led by Gutiérrez.
However, despite having been left out at the Big Party, Raul Gutierrez He left a good taste among the fans and the managers, who on November 1 decided to make his appointment as the club’s technical director official, thanks to the good results since his arrival.
That was how ‘Colt’ Gutiérrez left the Machine, leaving a bittersweet taste, directing a total of 15 games in charge of the team, adding 6 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses.
