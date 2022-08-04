A few minutes ago the contracting of the Argentine player became official Ramiro Funes Moriwho signed for the team Blue Cross Machine for the current Opening Tournament 2022.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The 31-year-old player satisfactorily passed the medical exams and made himself available to Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre, who could start him for the next game of the tournament.
Since last week, rumors about his arrival at La Noria have been present, and in 90min We inform about the imminent arrival of the twin brother of Rogelio Funes Mori to Liga MX to sign with the celestial.
It should be noted that with the arrival of Funes Mori to the cruzazulino team, it is expected that the one sacrificed in the team’s starting eleven will be the experienced Julio ‘Cata’ Domínguez, who would be eating bench after years in the starting lineup.
Ramiro Funes Mori comes from the Al-Nassr Riyadh from Saudi Arabia, other clubs where he has played are River Plate, Everton Y Villarreal. Among the main winners of the defender is the Copa Libertadores title won with River in 2015, as well as the Europa League of the 2021 edition with Villarreal.
Likewise, and according to the portal Transfermarkt, its value in the leg market is around 1.50 million dollars. Now, the cement fans are anxiously awaiting his debut, in addition to the fact that the match that will cause the most expectation will be matchday 13, when Monterey Y Blue Cross face each other and the brothers are rivals on the court.
#Official #Ramiro #Funes #Mori #player #signing #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply