He Sports, immersed in a huge sports and institutional crisis, has launched itself on the winter market in search of solutions. The A Coruña club has officially announced the news advanced by AS: Raí Nascimento will play as a blue and white. The Brazilian attacker, who on Monday morning left Zaragoza, lands in A Coruña with the letter of freedom and signs until the end of the season.

Raí, 22, will occupy the sub-23 card that the Herculine club had released at the start of the season. The footballer occupies an extra-community place, which in Second B is not an impediment since there is no limit of foreigners. It is a 1.68 meter right-handed winger that can also act as a second striker. His arrival may not be the only one until the market close, although players must leave for this. Diego Rolan is the main candidate if there is a suitable offer, while Miku is the most feasible for his contract. The idea is to sign at least one other striker.

With experience in Second B

Unlike almost all of Deportivo’s signings this season, Raí already has experience in Segunda B, since he has played a season and a half in Ibiza on loan from Zaragoza. The Brazilian attacker played a total of 39 games and promoted to Second last season. With Deportivo Aragón, a subsidiary of Zaragoza, he played another 21 matches in the bronze category in 2017-18, while with the first team he played 13 matches.