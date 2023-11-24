Here is the signature

The news was in the air, and now it’s official: after seven years spent at the wheel of Mercedes, with countless successes in the GT world, Raffaele Marciello fulfills his dream of making his debut in WEC, doing it with another German company. As expected in recent weeks, the Italian-Swiss driver has in fact signed a contract with BMW M Motorsportalso ready to debut in the most prestigious international category of the Endurance world.

The first words

The Bavarian company announced the official announcement on its social pages, with ‘Lello’ himself expressing his first comments as a BMW driver on his profile, thus preparing himself for a future that will see him busy on board the M Hybrid V8 LMDh: “I am very excited to be an official BMW M driver starting next seasonand – he declared – this is a significant step in my career. I have been a driver for many years and am immensely proud to be able to compete for BMW M Motorsport in the future.”

I’m really proud to finally be a BMW M works driver and I and can’t wait to start working with team, let’s go! https://t.co/GC0W5g8eW9 — Raffaele Marciello (@Team_RMarciello) November 24, 2023

Welcome to the team

Thus ends a soap opera of negotiations that initially began with Lamborghini, with the offer from BMW which however convinced ‘Lello’ to take the road to Munich, with the agreement between the driver and the team made official in the last minutes: “I am very pleased to welcome Raffaele to the BMW M Motorsport family – he has declared Andreas RoosHead of BMW M Motorsport – when you have the opportunity to hire a high-level pilot like him, you have to seize it. For years he has constantly demonstrated his skill, especially with GT cars, but there is much more to him. Before his GT career, Raffaele demonstrated his class several times in open-wheel racing. In our opinion, with his versatility, he represents the perfect all-round package to further strengthen our already esteemed roster of official riders. The multitude of racing programs that we will undertake in the coming years with our cars offers various employment opportunities. We will announce specific details of Raffaele’s racing plans in the coming weeks and months“. With these words, Marciello could therefore undertake commitments both in the WEC and in the championship IMSAwith BMW then announcing the specific and detailed program in the future.