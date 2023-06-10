Genoa – The news was in the air and since yesterday evening it has become official: Andrea Radrizzani has sold Leeds to the US fund 49ers Enterprises. The announcement was communicated by the English club itself: “Leeds United can confirm that an agreement has been reached between Asher Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club. Both sides continue to work on the details and more updates will be provided soon. All our focus remains on a speedy return to the Premier League. Thanks for your continued support. Marching together”.

Radrizzani then transferred to 49ers Enterprises, which already owned 44% of Leeds, its majority share (56%). The Lombard entrepreneur is currently working with Matteo Manfredi to complete the steps necessary to save Sampdoria in view of registering for the Serie B championship and transferring ownership.

The priority on the Sampdoria front is to complete the debt restructuring plan by mid-June, the agreement with some creditor agents necessary to reach the 60% of adhesions required by law is still missing. And also in the acquisition of Sampdoria, the support of 49ers Enterprises, the US fund that owns the NFL franchise of the San Francisco 49ers, is looming for Radrizzani and Manfredi.