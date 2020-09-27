It’s official Uros Racic renews with Valencia Football Club until 2024. AS already reported that the midfielder would expand its link with the entity and so it has become official today with a clause that amounts to 150 million euros. The Serbian thus closes a week in which He has also debuted as a starter at Mestalla, but that cannot be classified as ‘perfect’ since his team could not take the victory.

The truth is that with Uros the famous ‘times’ of football have been fulfilled to perfection. The player arrived from the Red Star and in the beginning helped the subsidiary, later lived a double assignment, first in Tenerife and then in Portugal and this season he is called to give that step forward to establish themselves in the team. For now the club has already given Racic a vote of confidence, in whom they see a player with a future and with a ‘plant’ as his 1.93 of stature endorses.

“Mestalla impressed me and since then I knew I wanted to play here, because of its colors, fans, history … I always knew“Those have been the words of a happy Uros to Vcfmedia after signing his new contract. Against Huesca, in which it was his debut as a starter At Mestalla, he had good minutes at the defensive level but the club, Gracia and himself hope to grow as the days go by.