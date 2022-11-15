Proton Competition has made it official that in 2023 it will be engaged between the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the brand new Porsche LMDh.

The Ried family team, loyal to the Stuttgart brand for years, had been in talks for some time to also have the 963 like the customer teams Jota and JDC-Miller Motorsports, already announced some time ago.

For the German team there will be two specimens of the new generation prototype, one to be fielded in the GTP Class in the American series and the other for the Hypercar Class of the World Championship, but at the same time it will also continue its commitments with GT cars.

Christian Ried, Dempsey-Proton Racing Photo by: Paul Foster

“This is a leap into a new era for our team and we are looking forward to starting a new chapter in the world of endurance racing after 25 successful years in GT motorsport,” says Christian Ried, who has been was already exposed revealing the intention to have a LMDh.

“We will be able to fight for overall wins and titles in the two biggest endurance championships, and that’s fantastic.”

Michael Ried added: “We want to thank all our collaborators for working together which has brought us success in GT, hoping to have an equally beautiful future with the 963 LMDh”.

Porsche yesterday made official which drivers will be engaged with the LMDhs in 2023, without however specifying who will board the official cars managed by Team Penske and who will instead support customers.

Proton Competition has stated that the names of the competitors who will form the two crews will be revealed later.

In the meantime, we will also have to understand when the 963 LMDhs of the aforementioned teams will be ready, given that Porsche Motorsport has already made known the difficulties in building the cars and therefore there will be delays.