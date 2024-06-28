Choice of field

Paolo Campinoti has made his choice: in the 2025 season the Prima-Pramac teamcurrently reigning world champion among the teams and leading the Drivers’ standings with Jorge Martin, he will move from Ducati to Yamaha. The much talked about transfer deal that will leave the Ducati with six bikes instead of eight next season, reporting instead from two to four the Yamaha contingent. The Iwata company wins an important battle, after having made a very close court to the Italian team, and for the team directed by Gino Borsoi it will be a new beginning.

Second factory team

“Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the multi-year agreement with Prima Pramac Racing, which will see two additional Factory Yamaha YZR-M1s lined up on the MotoGP grid starting in 2025“, says the announcement released from Japan. The key word is “factory“: as will happen with KTM, in fact, Yamaha will also field four all official bikes, albeit in this case divided into two teams. “Prima Pramac Racing is excited to join Yamaha as according to Factory Team starting from the 2025 MotoGP season“, also confirms the press note released by Paolo Campinoti’s team.

Goodbye to Ducati after 20 years

The new line-up will be announced in due course but there is a strong possibility that one of the two riders will be Fabio Di Giannantonio. The new second Factory Yamaha team will remain independently owned and will retain its base in Rugby, UK. Prima-Pramac finally wanted to thank Ducatifrom which he separated after two decades of collaboration: “The decision to separate from Ducati was not taken lightly – we read in the press release – and we thank them for the long and fruitful journey we have undertaken together“.