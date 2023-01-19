An announcement that was in the air and now taken for granted in light of the market movements in F2: Theo Pourchaire for the third consecutive season in the cadet series (the fourth adding the year in F3 in 2020) he will be at the start at the wheel of the Dallara prepared by the French ART Grand Prix team with which he came close to the F3 title in 2020, well appearing in F2 in 2021. 2022 was a difficult year for the class of 2003, who is still very young anyway.

Pourchaire is part of the Alfa Romeo Sauber academy and in 2023 he will go in search of the F2 title to dream of his debut in F1 in 2024, the year in which they could get rid of the seats in Sauber or Haas. Frederic Vasseur he has always held Pourchaire in high esteem and if the F2 title were to arrive in 2023, a ‘political’ move by the new Ferrari team principal to place the transalpine in Haas cannot be ruled out.

“I couldn’t be happier to extend my career in this Formula 2 championship with ART Grand Prix, which has become family to me – the words of Pourchaire – we have experienced intense moments in the last three years and it is important to prepare for the 2023 championship with a team that knows me and knows how to put me in the best possible conditions. We may not have been successful last year, but we have gained experience that makes us even stronger. I will do everything possible to bring the title to the ART Grand Prix this season”.

“Théo will still be one of the youngest riders on the starting grid, but he has acquired a technical and personal maturity which, combined with his speed and fighting spirit, will be an important asset to be constantly at the front of the group and will help the team in its technical attention – added the team manager Sebastian Philippe – last season showed us how every detail counts and after two seasons in Formula 2 with Théo, ART Grand Prix’s mission will be to master everything in our power to optimize our chances of winning the title in 2023.”