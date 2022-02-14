Guadalajara Jalisco. – While the authorities of Civil protection of Jalisco and leaders of the Snowy National Park of Colima are prohibited from entering the colossus due to bad weather, the head of the Secretary of Economic Development of the Colima government, Rosa Maria Bayardo Cabreraused his influence to enter the place.

This action generated criticism of the official because it contradicts what the Jalisco government, through the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters (UEPCB), maintains by emphasizing that visitors are prohibited from approaching the place due to the high risk of suffering a mishap.

Without avoiding posting on social networks, it was through these that the official showed off the photos she took during her “alleged work tour”, where he also thanked the State Civil Protection authorities and the Ciudad Guzmán Tourism Coordination for letting them be in a prohibited place.

The official did not avoid uploading photos to her social networks where she looks like a tourist in the park that entry is prohibited. Screenshot

Unlike the Jalisco authorities, the Colima government official took the opportunity to promote visits to the colossus, although she must have known that at this time only people with their privileges can visit the winter landscape on the volcano.

It should be noted that, due to bad weather, it is not yet foreseen when they can allow the access to touristsso, yes, as the official said in her post: “I invite you to be aware of the dates and times in which this impressive place can be visited”.

In the publication that she uploaded to her personal Facebook account, the official does not detail the details of her promotion project, be it economic, tourist or both, but merely shows the photos that she took as one more tourist and not as part of promotion and work tour.

Although, yes, it should be clarified that due to the electoral ban that exists due to the democratic exercise of the revocation of mandate, it does not allow any type of government propaganda to be used in the space of its social networks, of the February 04 to April 10as marked by a cover image on your Facebook.