by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP remains in Portimão

The MotoGP riders will race on the rollercoaster Of Portimao for another two seasons. The Portuguese circuit has in fact signed a contract renewal with Dorna to remain on the calendar also in 2025 and in the 2026.

The words of Ezpeleta

“We are very happy to announce that we will be racing in Portugal for at least another two years.“, Carmelo said EzpeletaCEO of Dorna. “Since we first went to the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, it has become a favourite with many fans and drivers, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is it a beautiful place to race, but the event itself has improved year after year and we are very proud to be able to have such a positive economic, sporting and social impact on the area. We look forward to seeing our Portuguese fans again in 2025 and 2026”.

Costa’s words

“It is a great source of pride to be able to continue having a MotoGP round at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve and to see our effort and work, which has been going on since 2020, recognized.”, added Jaime Costa, general manager of the circuit. “The Portuguese Grand Prix and our track, with its unique characteristics in the calendar, they are already a point of reference for pilots and teams. Having signed a two-year contract allows us to look at the event in a completely different way and to continue improving the spectator experience, in order to reach record numbers of visitors for our circuit and consequently for the country and the region, highlighting its added economic value for the territory. We are already working on the 2025 GP, which will once again be a unique event in Portugal”.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve made its MotoGP debut, helping the World Championship in the midst of the Covid-19 era: it was 2020 and the home team Miguel Oliveira won. In total, it hosted six races and this year it also offered the first contact between Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, future teammates in Ducati.